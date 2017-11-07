2G Spectrum Case: Special CBI Court adjourns matter, will now fix verdict date on December 5

The Special CBI Court in Delhi on Tuesday adjourned the matter in the 2G Spectrum case and will now fix the verdict date on December 5.

Over a week ago, the court had issued production warrants to two accused Karim Morani and Sanjay Chandra for November 7 and asked all accused to be present on the date.

In its charge sheet filed against former telecom minister A Raja, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and others in 2011, the CBI had alleged that there was a loss of Rs. 30,984 crore in the allocation of 122 licences for 2G spectrum.

In April 2014, the ED filed a charge sheet against 19 people, including Raja and Kanimozhi in connection with a money laundering case relating to the scam.