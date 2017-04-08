26-year-old Indian killed in Washington; Sushma Swaraj says coordinating with investigative agencies

A 26-year-old Indian man was on Friday shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers at a convenience store of a gas station in the US' Washington state.

Vikram Jaryal, who was working as a clerk in the store at the AM-PM Gas Station in Yakima city, was behind the counter when two people in masks came in and robbed the store.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said, "I have received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the tragic death of Indian national Vikram Jaryal in Washington State USA. The victim was only 26 years old and had reached US only 25 days back. He was working at the gas station of a family friend."

Stating that the government was coordinating with the investigative agencies, she said, "They (investigators) have got the CCTV footage and are in the process of apprehending the culprits. "Our consulate in San Francisco is helping the family and following this up with the police authorities, Swaraj added.

Jaryal hailed from Hoshiarpur district in Punjab and had shifted to the US about a month ago, his elder brother said.

(With PTI inputs)