22 feared killed in 2 landslides in Uttarakhand

Twenty two people were feared killed as two landslides hit Uttarakhand's border district of Pithoragarh on Monday morning. Also the heavy and incessant rains, that lashed Indo-Nepal border in Pithoragarh for the last three days, swelled all major rivers, tributaries, seasonal nallahs, in the area of operation of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and has crossed danger mark.

In total, 117 out of the 629 border posts of SSB established on Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan border are severely affected by the flood. In one place, the heavy rain and flash floods triggered uprooting of many trees.

"One such tree fell on a barrack and a constable, Ajay Panchal, died on spot. Two others suffered serious injuries," said SSB sources adding "Despite the SSB locations being badly affected due to heavy floods, SSB personnel are rendering all possible help including medical facilities to the border population as several villages have been submerged."

Similarly, the rescue and relief teams have recovered four dead bodies at Malpa Nallah. The teams also rescued four Kumaon Scouts Jawans from Malpa and evacuated them to Dharchula.

Heavy and incessant rainfall has submerged 16 villages in Leh in Jammu and Kashmir after Indus river crossed the danger mark on on Monday afternoon. The situation will remain same for a few more days as the water is not receding.

"As soon as the information on Indus River crossing the danger mark and water entering into the nearby places, around 100 jawans were pressed into service," said Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson Deepak Pandey said.