2019 LS polls: Mayawati says will contest separately if BSP not given respectable number of seats

Amid Opposition parties aligning with like-minded parties to defeat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019 Lok Sabha election, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has decided to play hardball. BSP supremo has made it clear that her party will enter into any alliance only if it gets a "respectable share" of the seats to contest.

“The talks for the coalition are on but the cadres should be prepared to keep the party flag high in all situations,” said Mayawati addressing to party’s national executive meeting. According to reports, she said, “Time had come to oust BJP in the national interest.”

Mayawati also said that rather than dreaming for the top post, the leaders should use their energy in strengthening the party.

In recently held by-polls, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which contested separately during UP assembly polls and lost to BJP, emerged winners after joining hands in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

On Saturday, the BSP supremo removed her brother, Anand Kumar, from the post of party vice-president. Kumar was appointed by Mayawati as the vice-president in April last year. In another re-shuffle, Mayawati appointed RS Kushwaha, a former MLA and MLC, as the new president for BSP's Uttar Pradesh unit.

Kushwaha has replaced Ram Achal Rajbhar, who has now been given the mantle of the national General Secretary of the party.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah on Friday said that an alliance between the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh will be a challenge for the BJP in 2019. “If the BSP and SP contest in the alliance, it would be a challenge to us.” However, Shah said that they are sure that they will win either one seat: Amethi or Rae Bareli.