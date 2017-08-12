2017 monsoon session ends on a good note

Both Houses of Parliament adjourned sine die after completion of the monsoon session on Friday. The 26-day session comprised 19 sittings.

Scoop of the Last Day

M Venkaiah Naidu chaired the Rajya Sabha session for the first time after being administered oath of office as the Vice-President by the President, Ramnath Kovind, in the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar expressed happiness after 14 Bills were passed. It was an achievement considering a short session, he said. "The monsoon session has been a successful session in terms of the legislative businessës conducted and wide participation of all political parties in discussions on various issues of national importance," he said.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan noted in her conclusive remarks that nearly 30 hours were wasted due to disruptions". The House had to meet for over 10 hours more than scheduled.

No common resolution

The ideological differences reflected in the two varying resolutions passed on August 9 on Quit India, one in the Lok Sabha where the PM's speech and the BJP's thumping majority showed the effect while the agreed Rajya Sabha resolution clearly showed sway of the Opposition having the majority.

The resolution read out by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in the Lok Sabha also laid stress on dedicating to a prosperous, clean and corruption-free India. Mahajan also said that with a progresive mindset, the people of the nation must patriotic value.

'Secular Sadbhav'

The one moved by Chairman Hamid Ansari on behalf of the Rajya Sabha said: "On this day, we solemnly take a pledge to uphold and safeguard the values and ideals of the freedom movement and re-dedicate ourselves to build an India that is strong, self-reliant, inclusive, secular and democratic." It preferred the political works such as secular and inclusive instead of "sadbhav" (harmony) used in the Lok Sabha resolution.

Mixed feelings

