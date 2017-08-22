200 CEOs brainstorm on govt policy issues, to give presentations to PM

As many as 200 CEOs divided into six groups suggested ideas and changes over crucial government policies spanning sectors, and will be making presentations on the issues to the Union Cabinet and Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Tuesday.

The event is part of the Champions of Change programme organised by government think tank Niti Aayog.

Last week, the PM had addressed young entrepreneurs under the programme, which is largely seen as the government's effort to attract private sector partnership while addressing developmental challenges and implementable policy changes for 2022.

The six groups will be attached to individual ministries for inputs.

On Monday, there was a three-hour session at the end of which finance Minister Arun Jaitley met the CEOs, an official said, adding that the CEOs were also scheduled to have informal interactions with the PM on Monday night. During the initial session, the CEOs interacted with central government secretaries.

The focus of the CEOs will be on job creation, income enhancement, tech disruption, ease of doing business and governance.

They were divided into groups with specific topics of discussion as follows:

New India by 2022: Economy, social capital and gender equality.

Make in India: Industry 4.0, MSMEs and value chains, exports, logistics, FDI, etc.

Cities of Tomorrow: Urbanisation and sustainable city planning, governance and public transportation. Their recommendations included Right to Energy for every Indian citizen, solar panel on every rooftop, among others.

World Class Infrastructure: Rail, roads and airports, energy and transportation, PPPs, contracts, legal system and policy framework.

Doubling Farmers Income: Productivity, irrigation, diversification, crop intensity, value chains and investment.

Fixing Finance: Bank liquidity, financial inclusion, capital markets, rising NPAs, insurance and GST adoption.

Speaking at the event, outgoing vice chairman of Niti Aayog said India's big focus is on creating good jobs. "The private sector has to deliver to create well-paid, high-productivity jobs," he said.

During the interaction with Jaitley, CEOs asked him the reason India has so many regulators and who evaluates their performance. The FM replied saying, "We need regulators. But, where work is inadequate, three or four bodies perform the job of one regulator."