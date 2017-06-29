20 persons arrested for gambling in Vadodara

As many as 20 persons were arrested from a flat in Sayajigunj locality of the city last night on charge of gambling, police said on Thursday.

On a tip-off, the police raided the flat located on the second floor of an apartment in the area, police inspector Haresh Vora said.

Police recovered eight expensive cars, five two-wheelers, 21 mobile phone handsets, cash worth Rs 1.34 lakh and other valuables, collectively worth Rs 49 lakh, from the flat.

Police suspect two persons based in Ahmedabad were the kingpins of the gambling racket in the city, the officer said, adding they arrested 20 persons under provisions of Gambling Act, who all come from well-off families.