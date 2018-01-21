20 AAP MLAs disqualified: A timeline of 'Office of Profit' case

In a big setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), President Ram Nath Kovind today accepted the Election Commission's recommendation to disqualify 20 MLAs of the Delhi's ruling party for holding 'Offices of Profit'.

The AAP MLAs were appointed parliamentary secretaries to ministers by the Arvind Kejriwal government after it came to power in 2015.

The EC had on Friday asked the President to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs for holding 'Office of Profit'.

Here is a timeline of how the entire episode unfolded:

February 10, 2015: Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP scores a thumping majority in Delhi Assembly elections, winning 67 of 70 seats.

March 13, 2015: After assuming power, Kejriwal government passes an order appointing 21 MLAs as ‘parliamentary secretaries’ to ministers.

June 19, 2015: In a petition to then President Pranab Mukherjee, Delhi lawyer Prashant Patel challenges the appointment of MLAs as ‘parliamentary secretaries’ alleging that they were holding ‘Office of Profit’.

June 24, 2015: Delhi Assembly passes the Delhi Member of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification) (Amendment Bill), 2015 excluding parliamentary secretaries from ‘Office of Profit” with retrospective effect.

June 13, 2016: Then President Pranab Mukherjee refuses to give his assent to the bill.

June 25, 2016: Centre returns Delhi Members of Legislative Assembly (Removal of Disqualification) Bill to the Delhi government.

July 14-21, 2016: The Election Commission holds a personal hearing for 21 AAP MLAs.

September 8, 2016: The Delhi High Court sets aside order appointing 21 MLAs as parliamentary secretaries observing that their appointment orders were issued without the concurrence of the Lieutenant Governor (LG). The Election Commission issues showcause notice to MLAs on the same day.

January 6, 2017: AAP MLA from Rajouri Garden Jarnail Singh resigns to contest Punjab assembly elections.

June 24, 2017: The Election Commission (EC) rejects pleas of 21 AAP legislators to drop the office of profit case filed against them.

October 9, 2017: The Election Commission issues notice to the AAP legislators, seeks explanation in the ‘Office of Profit’ case.

January 12, 2018: A delegation of Delhi Congress submits a memorandum to the Election Commission seeking immediate disqualification of the 20 AAP MLAs.

January 19, 2018: The Election Commission seeks disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding the ‘Office of Profit’ case in a recommendation to the President.

January 21, 2018: President Ram Nath Kovind accepts Election Commission's recommendation, 20 AAP MLAs disqualified.