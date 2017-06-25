2 vehicles engaged in illegal mining impounded in HP

A joint team of the police and the industries department today impounded two vehicles allegedly involved in illegal mining in Sunni here and Mandi district's Tattapani.

The Himachal Pradesh state legal services authority today received a tip-off about illegal sand mining who in turn informed the Superintendents of Police Shimla and Mandi and the industries department.

Acting on the tip-off, a team of police officials visited the spot and impounded two vehicles, in Tatapani Area and in Nihri area of Mandi District.

Both vehicles allegedly indulged in illegal sand mining.

As per the police officials, further action is being taken against the accused.

