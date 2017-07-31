2 terrorists killed in J&K; split in terror outfits widen

Security forces killed two terrorists in a brief gun battle at Tahab village of Pulwama district. “We had inputs about the presence of militants and, therefore, launched a search operation this morning. When a search party was closing in on a house, they were fired upon. We asked the militants to surrender but they fired shots at us. In the encounter, two hardcore militants were killed,” said Brigadier Harbir Singh, Commander, 12 Rashtriya Rifles.

The slain ultras have been identified as Sharik Ahmed and Shabir Mir. An SLR and an INSAS rifle was recovered from them.

The split in the terrorist ranks became evident after top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo appeared at the funeral of one of the two slain ultras at Pulwama and cautioned people against falling into the trap of Al-Qaeda.

A bespectacled Naikoo appeared at the funeral of Shariq Ahmad, who was one of the two terrorists killed by the security forces in Tahab village and addressed the gathering. Armed with an AK rifle, Naikoo shouted pro-Pakistan slogans and asked people not to support those who are defaming the “freedom movement” in the name of Al-Qaeda.