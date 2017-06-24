2 security personnel dead, 5 injured in gunbattles with naxals

"While two district reserve guard (DRG) jawans were killed, five special task force (STF) personnel injured in two gunbattles between a joint team of security forces and ultras under Chintagufa police station limits in the district," Special DGP (anti-Maoist operations) D M Awasthi told

Two security personnel were killed and five others injured, three of them critically, in two separate encounters with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Sukma district, police said.

One naxal was also gunned down during the operation, they said.

"While two district reserve guard (DRG) jawans were killed, five special task force (STF) personnel injured in two gunbattles between a joint team of security forces and ultras under Chintagufa police station limits in the district," Special DGP (anti-Maoist operations) D M Awasthi told

