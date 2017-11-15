2 men get 25 years’ RI for raping minor

Principal Sessions Judge Reasi S R Gandhi observed that rape is not just violation of the body of a woman but also causes severe psychological reactions

In a landmark judgment, a local court has sentenced two men to 25 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl while their woman accomplice, who facilitated the crime, was awarded three years of jail in the Reasi district of Jammu.

Principal Sessions Judge Reasi SR Gandhi convicted Sunil Kumar alias Balwant and Sat Pal alias Matha for rape under section 376 (D) and sentenced them to 25 years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine.

The incident dates back to May 2015 when the father of the victim lodged a written report in the Reasi police station, awlleging that in his absence, Revo Devi came to his house and took his 16-year-old daughter for collecting firewood in the jungle.

Principal Sessions Judge Reasi S R Gandhi observed that rape is not just violation of the body of a woman but also causes severe psychological reactions. “It leaves an indelible scar in the mind of the victim. Gangrape is an aggregative crime as it involves torture and ridicule. It reinforces a sense of worthlessness in the victim. There is great deal of humiliation”, the judge said.