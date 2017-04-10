2 labourers fall to death from posh mall's ceiling

The six labourers were repairing the leaking ceiling at World Trade Park (WTP) Mall.

Two labourers died today and four others were injured after falling from the ceiling of a posh mall situated in Malviya Nagar area here, police said.

The six labourers were repairing the leaking ceiling at World Trade Park (WTP) Mall. They lost their balance and fell down from a height of 50-60 feet, they said.

Narendra Jangid (30) of Chomu town and Sandeep Payal (40) of Chirawa died on the spot, whereas the remaining four were rushed to a hospital and are stable, SHO Jawahar Circle, Hari Shankar told

