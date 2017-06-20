2 brothers held for raping 14-yr-old cousin at Rohini: Police

The victim and her 11-year-old sister had come to their grandparents' house at Rohini from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding.

Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly raping their 14-year-old cousin at outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, the police said today.

The victim and her 11-year-old sister had come to their grandparents' house at Rohini from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding. They had decided to extend their stay in the national capital in view of the school summer holidays.

The accused -- aged 23 and 20 respectively -- arrived at the house at around midnight on June 7, when there was no one apart from the two girls.

The girls let them in and subsequently, one of the men started touching the elder sister inappropriately, the police said, adding that when the younger sister protested, the other accused took out a pistol and warned her not to raise an alarm.

The two men took turns to rape the elder sister and threatened the girls with dire consequences if they narrated about the incident to anyone, the police said.

A case was lodged on June 9. The two accused, who were absconding, were nabbed from a spot near the Rohini court on June 17, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) G Ramgopal Naik.

