1993 Mumbai serial blasts case: Abu Salem's family to appeal against court verdict

The family is looking to file an appeal in the Bombay High Court. Security has been tightened in their native village in Azamgarh.

An eerie silence prevailed in mafia don Abu Salem’s native village Saraimeer in Azamgarh on Thursady soon after Mumbai court slapped life imprisonment on him.

His younger brother Abu Kaif and his family who were residing in mafia don’s palatial three-storied house in Pathantola, Sanjarpur in Saraimeer area of Azamgarh put a lock in the house and went underground to avoid media after life imprisonment was awarded to Abu Salem. Local markets wore a deserted look and many of his known supporters shut their shops. His neighbours were tight-lipped to react. Heavy security has been depolyed in communally sensitive Sanjanpur.

The mafia don’s nephew Riyaz Sheikh, however, told mediapersons that they will file an appeal against the Court order in the Bombay High Court. “My uncle (Abu Salem) was extradited from Portugal in 2005 after giving an undertaking to the authorities he will not be awarded capital punishment and life imprisonment after trial in India. The Mumbai Court verdict violates the undertaking given to the Portuguese authorities at the time of uncle’s extradition,” pointed Riyaz.

“In the light of this undertaking, we will certainly file an appeal in the High Court against the Court order,” said Riyaz. After shifting to Mumbai, Abu Salem visited his parental house in Saraimeer area of Azamgarh only twice -- once to perform last rites of his mother and in 2011 when his aunt Shakira Ali had died.