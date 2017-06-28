1993 blasts convict Mustafa Dossa admitted to hospital after complaining of chest pain

Mustafa Dossa, one of the six convicts in the 1993 serial blasts case has been admitted to hospital in Mumbai after he complained about chest pain.

"Mustafa Dossa has been admitted to hospital after chest pain and infection. He also had uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes," said JJ Hospital Dean TP Lahane.

Dossa had informed special TADA court about his heart problem and said he wanted to undergo a bypass surgery.

Arguing that the role of Mustafa Dossa in the blasts case, the CBI has sought capital punishment for him.

In the second installment of the trial, the court on June 16 convicted five accused, including Dossa and extradited gangster Abu Salem, under the charges of murder, conspiracy and sections of now repealed TADA (Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act), while the sixth accused Riyaz Siddiqui was convicted only under TADA Act.

As many as 257 people were killed in the coordinated blasts that ripped through the city on March 12, 1993.

Special CBI counsel Deepak Salvi had told the court that Dossa was one of the "brains" behind the conspiracy and that his degree of responsibility towards the commission of the crime was the highest.