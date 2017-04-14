19-year-old girl raped by neighbour, accused arrested

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in outer Delhi's Nangloi area, following which the accused was arrested, police said today.

The girl was standing outside her house, that was locked, when the accused forcefully took her to a terrace and raped her, they said.

The girl, a Class XI student at a government school, had on April 10 gone to a jagran (religious congregation) nearby with her family while her maternal uncle, who was visiting them, had stayed back at the house, a senior police officer said.

However, he later left home locking the gate. The girl returned home to find it locked and was waiting for someone to come back, he said.

Seeing her alone, her neighbour forcefully took her to the terrace and raped her. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, the officer said.

After the incident, the girl was in trauma and remained silent for two days. Her grandmother, who resides in Rajasthan, was informed about her being silent. When she spoke to the girl, and inquired about the reason for her remaining silent, the girl narrated her ordeal, he said.

Following this, her family made a PCR call on April 12. A case of rape and kidnapping, with an intent to wrongfully confine a person, was registered and the 22-year-old accused was arrested, the officer said.

