18 dead, 100 hurt in UP's NTPC blast

At least 18 people were killed and more than 100 wounded when a boiler exploded and caused a massive fire at a state-run NTPC power plant at Unchahar in Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli on Wednesday evening, triggering widespread panic and chaos.

The toll is likely to go up in the industrial disaster because most injured have serious injuries and some are still feared trapped inside the coal-fired plant. More than 150 ambulances were pressed into relief and rescue work that was affected by a huge ball of dust that rose after the 500-MW boiler (power generating unit) exploded.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals in Lucknow, Balrampur and Allahabad. All burn units in adjoining districts have been put on high alert. About 20 workers with serious burns were shifted to Lucknow.

Among the injured are four assistant general manager-rank officials. Three of them, first shifted to a private hospital in Lucknow, were being flown to Delhi.

One injured died in Lucknow's civil hospital where eight had been admitted. Medical Superintendent Ashutosh Dube said all of them had 80 to 90 percent burns and are in critical condition.

Eyewitnesses said that the explosion was so powerful that the employees had little chance to save themselves. "I heard a deafening sound and saw fire. There were bodies all around Unit 6," said Rakesh Pandey, who was at a nearby tea-stall.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda spoke to UP's Health Minister, and asked the Union Health Secretary to extend all possible help. Congress president Sonia Gandhi asked party workers in Rae Bareli — her parliamentary constituency — to extend all possible help.

UP Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma admitted that it was a major industrial accident and said, "Our top priority is to rescue those still trapped and provide best medical care to injured workers. We will certainly fix responsibility and initiate action against anyone found guilty," he said.

A 32-member team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the plant to supervise relief and rescue operations. A high-level team of NTPC — India's biggest power utility — rushed to the site to ascertain the cause of the blast and help the local administration in relief and rescue.

Initial reports suggest that the blast occurred due to high pressure in a steam pipe of the boiler, said Rae Bareli sub-divisional magistrate Alok Kumar. Fire engulfed the entire Unit 6 where about 200 workers were on duty. CRPF and police jawans have been deployed at the plant which has been sealed to check any unauthorised entry.

Unit 6 was commissioned recently. It was still running on trial. NTPC has ordered an inquiry. "We do not rule out any human error," said an NTPC official.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on a three-day tour to Mauritius, asked officials to ensure effective relief and rescue operations, besides best medical facilities to the injured. The state government announced Rs 2 lakh for the families of the dead, Rs 50,000 for those seriously burnt and Rs 25,000 for the injured. The 30-year-old plant has been shut for now.

INDUSTRIAL DISASTER