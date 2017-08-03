17 top terror commanders killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year

It is not just Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) divisional commander Abu Dujana who was killed in an encounter on Tuesday, but the coordinated headhunting by security and intelligence establishment has neutralised a total 17 most wanted of Pakistan backed terrorists this year so far in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2017, a total 117 terrorists, including 17 top heads of LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were eliminated by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Significantly, most of these encounters took place in four areas — Kupwara, Pulwama, Baramulla, and Bandipore.

On July 1, LeT District Commander Basir Laskari, who falls under A++ category, was killed in an encounter in Brienti village in Anantnag along with a terrorist Abu Hura. HM Divisional Commander of Gulzar Ahmad Lone and a terrorist Basit Ahmad Mir were killed in encounter in Pazalpore village in Baramulla district on June 21.

This year 45 incidents of encounter took place so far. The highest numbers of encounters took place at Pulwama with nine such incidents, followed by Kupwara with eight such incidents. In Baramulla seven encounters took place, followed by Bandipore with six and Anantnag with four. At Budgam three incident took place. In Srinagar and Kulgam and Rajouri, two encounters each took place, and one each at Poonch and Ganderbal.

The forces went aggressive with 10 encounters in June and seven in the July. Also interestingly, out of 117 killed terrorists, 37 belonged to LeT, 27 to HM, 3 to JeM, and 50 terrorists are unidentified. Last year, a total 150 terrorists were killed in encounters.