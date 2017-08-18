17 Oppn parties get together to attack PM Modi

A total of 17 Opposition parties came together on Thursday against what they termed a "divisive rule" of the Narendra Modi government, prompting the ruling BJP to call the grouping an "alliance of losers, facing corruption charges".

Rebel JD-U leader Sharad Yadav's initiative Sanjhi Virasat Bachao (save composite heritage) is being seen as a desperate attempt to dent the BJP that has won state after state after sweeping to power at the Centre in 2014.

An anti-Modi front of 18 parties suffered a setback last month when Bihar Chief Minister Nitish chose to break away and run his new government in partnership with the BJP.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, besides party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel attended the event. Rahul accused the Centre of imposing RSS ideology and putting its people in every institution of the country.

"There are two ways of looking at the country...some say that this is their country, while others say they belong to this country. And this is the difference between us and RSS...In Gujarat they thrashed Dalits and said they don't belong here," Rahul said.

Rahul accused PM Modi of selling lies to the public. "Modiji gave 'Make In India', but most things are 'Made In China'. Truth is that Modiji's Make in India has failed...The PM talks of Swachh Bharat (clean India) but we want Sach Bharat (honest India)".

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad reacted strongly to the remarks and said, "They have a problem because the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi." Prasad was unsparing against Sharad too. "The person whose political career started during the JP movement opposing the Congress is feeling blithe by sitting with Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Sharad on his part said that the BJP that got 31 per cent vote share in 2014 can be easily defeated by a united Opposition that got 69 per cent vote share. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy from TMC, Tariq Anwar from NCP, Farooq Abdullah from National Conference, and Jayant Choudhary from RLD were other some other key leaders opposed to the BJP to attend the event.