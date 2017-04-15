16 FIRs registered for defacement of property by pasting poll

Shahdara district police has registered 16 FIRs in a day on the charge of defacement of property by pasting posters of candidates contesting the upcoming MCD polls.

Yesterday, 16 FIRs were registered and in some of those election candidates have also been named, police said.

Sources claimed that most of the candidates named in the FIRs are of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress.

A senior police officer said yesterday they started a drive as fewer cases were being registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act in the district.

Those who were putting posters, banners and flags of candidates on Delhi Metro pillars, walls of buildings have been charged under the Act.

