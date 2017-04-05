15 people killed in 3 separate road mishaps in Rajasthan

The victims, all hailed from Punjab and were followers of Dera Saccha Sauda.

Fifteen people, including 11 women, were killed and as many were injured in three separate incidents in the state in the last 24 hours.

Eight persons, including seven women, were killed when their taxi collided head-on with a truck on Bikaner-Jaisalmer highway here late last night, police said today.

The victims, all hailed from Punjab and were followers of Dera Saccha Sauda. They were on their way to Gadiala Fanta from Pokaran when the mishap occurred, they said.

Prakash Kaur (45), Kashmir Kaur (46), Sindh Kaur (45), Kripal Kaur (48), Sarabjit Kaur (50), Shamsher (52), Mukhtyar Kaur (46) and Sukhvindra Singh (48) were killed in the mishap, police said.

Two persons were rushed to hospital owing to their injuries. The bodies were sent to PBM government hospital for postmortem, police said.

In a separate incident, four children were killed and six others injured when the tractor-trolley they were travelling in turned turtle in Kanota area today. The incident took place when the passengers were on their way to Jholgaon.

Shruti (2), Krishna Meena (15), Ayush (6) and Kavita (10) were killed in the incident.

Six injured were sent to SMS Hospital, SHO of Kanota police station, Gouri Shankar Bohra said.

Except Shruti, postmortem of other victims were carried out.

In the third incident, a father-son duo and a woman died in a road mishap in Barmer district when a truck and a pick-up vehicle collided.

Seven persons were also injured in the incident.

The accident took place on NH-15 in which Manohar Lal, Kherajram Bishnoi (84) and their relative Dhanni Devi (30) were killed.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after postmortem and injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sanchor, investigating officer Narpat Singh said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)