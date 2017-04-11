142 incidents of attacks on journalists in 2014-15: Govt

There were 142 incidents of attacks on journalists in different parts of the country during 2014-15, Lok Sabha was informed today.

Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in 2014, there were 114 incidents of attacks on journalists in which 32 people were arrested.

In 2015, there were 28 incidents of attacks on scribes in which 41 people were arrested, he said during Question Hour.

The Minister said the existing laws are adequate for protection of citizens, including journalists. The Press Council of India takes prompt action on receipt of specific complaints from affected persons.

Representations on providing security are received from or on behalf of individuals, including journalists, and all such representations are examined. Based on inputs received regarding threat assessment, necessary action is taken, he said.

Ahir said since police and public order is a state subject, it is the responsibility of the state governments to provide security to journalists.

He said as of now, there was no provision for providing compensation by state or central governments to journalists or their family members in cases of attacks.

