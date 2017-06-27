13-year-old boy's body found hanging in hut, suicide suspected

In a suspected case of suicide, the body of a 13-year-old boy was found hanging in a hut at a mango plantation on Jalalabad Road here, police said.

The boy's body was found by his family members this morning when they took refuge in the hut from the rains, Additional Superintendent of Police Prabal Pratap Singh said here.

His father claimed that he could have committed suicide and that he had no enmity with anyone, he said, adding that the actual reason of death can be ascertained after post- mortem.

The boy's father had taken the plantation on lease and the family used to stay there, the ASP said.

