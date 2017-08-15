12 days of fight and 12 years of exile

This brave but isolated act of revolutionary resistance was finally crushed by the British and the king of Jodhpur.

The revolt of 1857 against the British was largely fought in the plains of Uttar Pradesh, but a small non-descript village in Rajasthan has its own tale to tell. A story that has not been registered or recognised by the world. This small village by the name of Auwa in erstwhile Marwar, now in Pali, had put up a fight against the British for 12 days and the ruling family had to go in exile for 12 years. This is the only place in Rajasthan that contributed to the first freedom struggle.

“Inspired by Mangal Pandey’s rebellion, soldiers in the cantonments of Erinpura and Deesa (in Gujarat) also revolted and started a march towards Delhi. While passing through south Rajasthan, the mutineers were offered support by the Auwa chief Kushal Singh. He formed his own army and killed Captain Mason, the political agent at Jodhpur and hung his head at the gate of Auwa fort,” says Bhupendra Singh Auwa, a descendant of Kushal Singh.

But forces of the king of Jodhpur and the British retaliated. Records say that the fort was blown up and more than 500 people were killed. Just a wall remains, he adds.

