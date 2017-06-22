12 arrested for running sex racket in guise of unisex salon

Delhi Police today arrested 12 persons, including two men and 10 women, for allegedly running a sex racket in the garb of a unisex salon in Rohini.

On the basis of a tip-off, the police raided the premises of Grace Unisex Salon.

Initially, the police sent a decoy customer to strike a deal and after the deal was finalised, the police raided the premises, said a senior police officer.

The two operators - Manjeet Singh (42) and Sandeep Singh (21) - were arrested along with 10 women, he said.

They had taken the premises on rent around two months ago.

