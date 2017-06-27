100 days of Yogi sarkar: Govt working for all sections without discrimination, says CM Adityanath

Govt working for all sections without discrimination, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that he was satisfied with the work done by his government in the first 100 days.

​​Yogi Adityanath on Monday completed 100 days in office as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

Addressing to media, Yogi Adityanath said, "Government is working for all sections of society without any discrimination. We are satisfied with the work we have done in the first 100 days."

In an Indirect attack on Samajwadi Party, the Chief Minister said, "Uttar Pradesh lacked on development front due to corruption and nepotism in past years."

He also assured to people that his government has started initiatives to take UP forward on path of development.

The Chief Minister also claimed that the women in the state feel much safer after the formation of anti-romeo squads.

Adityanath also nveiled a booklet highlighting his government's achievements in 100 days '100 din vishwas ke'.

He also highlighted the major decisions taken by the state cabinet on farm loan waiver and on toning up law and order.

BJP government, which assumed office on March 19 after bagging 325 of the 403 Assembly seats along with its allies, however, faces major challenges, some of these being raising funds for the farm loan waiver and law and order issues, including communal clashes.