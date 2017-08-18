10-yr-old Chandigarh rape survivor delivers a girl

A 10-year-old rape survivor in Chandigarh — refused permission by the Supreme Court in July to abort her 32-week pregnancy — delivered a baby on Thursday, but remained unaware of the new life that she has given birth to.

"We told her that she was operated upon for a stone in her stomach. She is too young to understand," said doctors at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chandigarh's Sector 32. Both the mother and child are healthy and stable, they said.

The court had on July 29 denied her an abortion after doctors said it could be a threat to her life. She was 30-week pregnant when a family court rejected her plea for abortion on July 15.

The girl had a C-section. "She is too young to bear labour pain and her pelvic bones are not strong enough to support a normal delivery," the doctors said. The survivor had also been operated for a heart ailment in the past and was on medication, which compounded the risks involved.

The girl's family, including her labourer father, refused to see the newborn, who was immediately shifted to another ward to be fed through the hospital's human milk bank. The child weighs 2.1 kgs.

Dr AK Janmeja, Director Principal, GMCH-32, said, "It was a unique case. They will be in separate wards until they recover completely".

She had been raped for several months allegedly by her 55-year-old maternal uncle. She was already 30-week pregnant when the family came to know about her condition. The accused had been arrested.

The hospital has constituted a two-member board of psychologists, including a child psychologist, to counsel the survivor.

"The new-born would remain in child care for 60 days, and if no family member comes to take her home, we would refer the child for adoption through a specialised agency," said Neil Roberts, Chairperson, Chandigarh's Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

The survivor would be able to join her school after she is discharged from the hospital, officials said. "It is up to her parents whether she would continue in the same school or a new one," said Robert, adding that the CWC will assist the family in her school admission and court trial.