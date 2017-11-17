10 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy near Neduntheevu

Ten Tamil Nadu fishermen were on Friday arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were allegedly fishing near Neduntheevu in the island nation waters, a fisheries department official said.

The fishermen from Thideer Kuppam village in Nagapattinam district were held on charges of poaching fish near Neduntheevu, Assistant Director of Fisheries Department Gangadharan said.

They were taken to Kangesanthurai along with their boat.

They have been lodged in the naval camp and would be produced in a court, he said.

Yesterday, 10 fishermen from Akkarapettai in the same district were arrested when they were fishing in Neduntheevu.

On November 7, four fishermen from Pudukottai district were arrested by the Lankan naval personnel.