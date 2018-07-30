10 killed, 7 injured in rain related incidents in UP; schools to remain shut in Lucknow tomorrow

Ten persons were killed and seven others injured in rain related incidents in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during the last 24 hours, a senior official said here today.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of all the districts to undertake extensive tours in the affected areas and identify dilapidated buildings and get them vacated, a government spokesperson said here.

"Ten persons were killed and seven injured in different parts of UP since yesterday. The toll since last week in such incidents has reached 80, while total injured are 84 till 11.30 am today," Relief Commissioner Sanjay Prasad said.

Since last week, the maximum 11 deaths were reported from Saharanpur district.

At least 44 cattle were killed and 451 houses were damaged in these incidents, he said.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate of Lucknow Kaushal Raj Sharma today said, "Due to possibility of rain on Monday night and heavy rain that occurred on July 30, it has been decided that schools till class 12th will be closed on Tuesday (July 31).

This decision has been taken to prevent students from hardships of water logging and traffic congestion. This decision will be applicable on all state, CBSE, ICSE, government and private schools of Lucknow district." The chief minister has also directed officials to give financial and medical assistance to the people severely affected by the rains, the spokesman said.

According to the Central Water Commission report, river Sharda is flowing above danger mark in Paliakalan (Lakhimpur), while river Ghagra is above the red mark at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) and Ayodhya (Faizabad).

The Ganga is overflowing in Fatehgarh, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Garhmukteshwar, Fafamau in Allahabad, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia. The Yamuna is rising in Baghpat, Mathura, Agra, Auraiya, Kalpi and Hamirpur, the report said.

The Gomti is also rising in Neemsar (Sitapur) and Lucknow, while river Rapti is rising in Siddharthnagar and Gorakhpur, it said.