1 more J&K youth shuns terrorism, returns home

16-year-old had gone missing in September, came back after family’s appeal

Security forces have scored another victory against militants after one more misguided youth renounced the path of violence and returned home in Kulgam district. Police sources said the 16-year-old boy had been missing since September 27. Family members of the boy had filed a missing report soon after he disappeared.

“Responding to the appeal of parents one more youth who had joined militants returns home in South Kashmir”, tweeted J&K police.

Sources said the boy contacted his family members and expressed his desire to return. Soon after his return, he was handed over to the police for further investigation.

“On my visit to Kulgam I was told another local militant has come back home in response to appeal of his mother and other family members. Great news!” tweeted Dr Shesh wPaul Vaid, Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the second youth to have returned home in the last four days. On Friday, 20-year-old footballer-turned-militant Majid Irshad Khan renounced the path of violence and returned to mainstream, after a heart-wrenching video of his inconsolable mother appealing him “to come back or kill them” went viral.

After Majid’s return, two more families have come forward appealing their kin to return home in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

The DGP reiterated that J&K police will facilitate and help youth who have joined militants to return home. “Dr Vaid stressed upon the officers to continue their excellent coordination among all security agencies to deal with militants,” said a spokesman.

Meanwhile, a local militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sheer forest area of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.