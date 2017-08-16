Stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops intensifies; soldiers injured in Doklam scuffle

The stand-off between the Indian and the Chinese troops at the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction in Doklam further intensified after incidents of stone-pelting were reported from the Pangong Lake region on Tuesday. The face-off lasted for almost half-an-hour after Indian soldiers formed a human chain to block any penetration by Chinese army through the Line of Actual Control. Several soldiers on both sides have sustained injuries, reports said.

The altercation broke after several members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army tried to cross the Line of Actual Control, and were stopped by Indian soldiers. The Chinese troops withdrew soon after.

India is expected to raise the issue with China in a flag meeting on Wednesday, sources said.

The Chinese troops had twice tried to enter the Indian side through two different locations between 6 am and 9 am on Tuesday, but failed in both attempts.

Now, with no breakthrough in the tensions at Doklam, India has increased its operational preparedness along the Eastern border in Sikkim and along parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Neither of the sides has shown any signs of backing off from the site of confrontation as the stand-off continues for nearly two months.

According to reports, India has deployed more troops.

Indian troops are also escalating supplies, making it clear that they will not back off till there is a diplomatic solution. After PLA troops entered the plateau in Bhutanese territory to build a road, Indian soldiers had intervened, citing agreements between the three countries to maintain a status quo.