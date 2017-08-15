Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score

Govinda aala re

  • Govinda aala re
  • Dressing up as the Lord and Radha
  • Success
  • Celebrating in style
  • Makkhan chors
  • Waiting for their turn
  • Radha's all set

Govindas form a human pyramid to break a dahi handi during Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday - PTI

more
2 0

Janmashtami 2017: Check how India celebrated Lord Krishna's birthday

Date published: Tuesday, 15 August 2017 - 7:30pm |

The birth of Lord Krishna was rung in with religious fervour on Tuesday and was followed by colourful 'Dahi Handi' with a distinct national flavour by thousands of Govindas all over Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Other parts of India, however, dressed their children up as Lord Krishna. We have compiled some of the best pictures we could find of India celebrating Lord Krishna

LATEST PHOTO GALLERIES