Govinda aala re
Janmashtami 2017: Check how India celebrated Lord Krishna's birthday
Date published: Tuesday, 15 August 2017 - 7:30pm |
The birth of Lord Krishna was rung in with religious fervour on Tuesday and was followed by colourful 'Dahi Handi' with a distinct national flavour by thousands of Govindas all over Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami. Other parts of India, however, dressed their children up as Lord Krishna. We have compiled some of the best pictures we could find of India celebrating Lord Krishna