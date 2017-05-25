Essel Group 90 years

Activists run past police

  • Activists run past police
  • Charging activists
  • Water cannon
  • Baton charge
  • Policeman charges at activists
  • Activists clash with police
  • BJP activists collide with police
  • BLP activists in conflict with police
  • March to Lalbazar

The activists protested against alleged police abuses against their fellow BJP workers. 

Image Courtesy: AFP

more
1 0

In Pics: Police baton charge BJP activists protesting deteriorating law-and-order situation in Bengal

Date published: Thursday, 25 May 2017 - 8:10pm | Author: DNA Web Team | Agency: DNA webdesk

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday took to the streets in Kolkata to protest over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The protests turned violent after several saffron party leaders clashed with police personnel near the Lalbazar area.

Police used tear gas shells and water canons to disperse the crowd. Three party workers were injured in the clashes. Despire repeated requests by policemen, the protesters tried to break the barricades and clashed with cops.

Amid high voltage agitation BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP state president Dilip Ghosh were taken into custody. 

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)

