Nitish Kumar and Shushil Kumar Modi greet the gathering after they were sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister and Dy Chief Minister

  • Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi share a laugh after their swearing-in
  • Kumar, who had yesterday resigned after falling out with RJD over alleged corruption charges against Lalu Yadavs son Tejashwi Ya
  • Nitish Kumar and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi share a lighter moment at an oath taking ceremony
  • Nitish Kumar arrives at the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan
  • Nitish Kumar forms the new government in Bihar with BJP
  • Sushil Modi takes oath as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister
  • Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM
  • Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at Raj Bhawan
  • Women MLAs showing a victory sign after Nitish Kumar took over as the Chief Minister of Bihar
In Pics: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM

Date published: Thursday, 27 July 2017 - 8:40pm | Author: DNA Web Team | Agency: DNA webdesk

Barely 12 hours after he quit as Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Thursday joined forces with his previous allies, the BJP, and took oath at Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning.

Nitish had on Wednesday decided to break away from the grand alliance with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD that had assumed power in the state in 2015. 

