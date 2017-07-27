Nitish Kumar and Shushil Kumar Modi greet the gathering after they were sworn-in as Bihar Chief Minister and Dy Chief Minister
In Pics: Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM
Date published: Thursday, 27 July 2017 - 8:40pm | Author: DNA Web Team | Agency: DNA webdesk
Barely 12 hours after he quit as Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar on Thursday joined forces with his previous allies, the BJP, and took oath at Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning.
Nitish had on Wednesday decided to break away from the grand alliance with the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD that had assumed power in the state in 2015.