In Pics: At 70 years young, India celebrates Independence Day

Soaked in patriotism, billions of Indians today marked the country's 71st Independence Day with the tricolour fluttering high and the national anthem reverberating at Indian missions across the world.

To mark the occasion, in a 56-minute speech, the shortest of the four times PM Narendra Modi has addressed the nation, the prime minister rebuked those who resort to violence in the name of religion, adding that casteism and communalism are like poison.

The country is celebrating the national festival with fervour and we shall take a look!