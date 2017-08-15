Essel Group 90 years
Live Cricket Score

PM Modi leaves the venue to mingle with students

  • PM Modi leaves the venue to mingle with students
  • PM Narendra Modi among the future of India
  • Sweet diplomacy
  • Colourful display of skills in the valley
  • Students perform to celebrate Independence Day
  • Prim and proper!
  • When artistry met patriotism
  • A rather unique way to celebrate Independence Day!
  • When Janmashtami met Independence Day
  • Kolkata celebrated with a parade!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves after addressing the nation from the historic Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, India August 15, 2017. (Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

more
1 0

In Pics: At 70 years young, India celebrates Independence Day

Date published: Tuesday, 15 August 2017 - 3:08pm | Author: DNA Web Team | Agency: DNA webdesk

Soaked in patriotism, billions of Indians today marked the country's 71st Independence Day with the tricolour fluttering high and the national anthem reverberating at Indian missions across the world.

To mark the occasion, in a 56-minute speech, the shortest of the four times PM Narendra Modi has addressed the nation, the prime minister rebuked those who resort to violence in the name of religion, adding that casteism and communalism are like poison.

The country is celebrating the national festival with fervour and we shall take a look!

LATEST PHOTO GALLERIES