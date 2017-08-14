Here's how India is gearing up for its 71st Independence Day celebrations

The national capital, including the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 71st Independence Day tomorrow, has been put under an unprecedented ground-to-air security cover.

Close to 70,000 Delhi Police personnel will be guarding the national capital owing to the twin occasions of the Independence Day and Janmashtami festival, a senior police officer said today.

Thousands of security personnel, including 9,100 personnel from the Delhi Police, have been deployed in and around the historic Mughal fort which will see the presence of senior ministers, top bureaucrats, foreign dignitaries and common people during the PM's address. Two dozen Parakram Vans manned by quick reaction teams of NSG-trained commandos have been stationed in areas with high footfall to thwart any attempt by terror groups to disrupt peace. As many as 11 such vans have been deployed in the area around the Red Fort.

Along with Delhi, Independence Day will be celebrated with pomp in all parts of the country.