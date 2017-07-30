PM Narendra Modi addresses nation in 34th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Follow all the LIVE updates here..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts on a number of themes and issues in his 34th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to intimate the people about the same and requested them to tune it at the given time.

This month's #MannKiBaat will take place on Sunday, 30th July at 11 AM. Tune in. pic.twitter.com/yfz1cxcFkX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2017

The programme will be broadcast on All India Radio and Doordarshan and people can also listen to it on the Narendra Modi mobile application.

People can also give a missed call on the number 1922 and can hear 'Mann ki Baat' on their mobiles.

Akashwani will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

