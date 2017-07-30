Special package to be fast-tracked: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Very few people know Bihar's politics as well as Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad does. The senior BJP leader speaks to Manan Kumar on what made Chief Minister Nitish Kumar sink the Mahagathbandhan.

What made Nitish dump Lalu?

You are talking of two years of togetherness but not recalling a period of nearly 18 years when they were separate. Nitish split with Lalu on the issues of corruption and non-governance.

But Nitish did leave BJP...

He left us for reasons that are well known. I won't dwell into those. Let the past be past. However, Nitish understood that whatever change Bihar could experience was when he was with us. He was an antagonist to Mr Modi at one point in time in 2013 and again in 2014. Yes, he was. But now, there has been a tectonic shift in the polity of India. Mr Modi today is a towering leader, reshaping the destiny of India. The BJP is a much bigger party now. The whole ground rule of India's politics has also changed.

What about thorny issues like Uniform Civil Code, Ram Janmabhoomi and Article 370?

When he was with us earlier, these were the part of our (BJP's) manifesto. What is important is that Nitish Kumar knows our DNA. We are not new players, we have played long innings together.

Do you see Bihar's development as the end of the so-called secular politics?

I would like to put it in the context of the larger issue of Mahagathbandhan politics. You cannot have a Mahagathbandhan based upon fears of Narendra Modi. All these players have one common glue — to contain BJP and Modi. There is no common ideology, framework or approach.

Will this relationship (between JD-U and BJP) continue till 2019 and beyond?

There is no reason, why it should not. Nitish is honest to himself and knows he cannot work with rank opportunist and corrupt people anymore and BJP is the only such ally.

Will JD-U be a partner in the central government?

That call Prime Minister will take. It is the prerogative of the Prime Minister.

Where do you see Bihar in next two years?

With both governments in sync, Bihar is definitely going to see better days. Prime Minister wants to see Bihar back on the path of progress, so does Nitish. The special package for Bihar will be put on fast track.