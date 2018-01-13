Trending#

SC judges against CJI: I trust the judiciary, says Loya petitioner

Bandhuraj Lone


  Saturday 13 January 2018 6:05 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
When did you file the case and what happened in the court?
 
I had filed the PIL day before yesterday. It was up for hearing on Friday. I requested for the matter to be brought up as urgent hearing, considering the larger public interest. The court has ordered the state government to submit all concerned documents in the next hearing on Monday.

 
Why did you file the case?
 
In the last few months there was a furore about the Loya case. A sitting judge handling an important and a sensitive case involving influential people dying in such a suspicious manner influenced me to file this case.

 
What is your demand?
 
My demand is that an independent agency should investigate the Justice Loya case and should take it to it’s logical conclusion.

 
What is the future of judiciary in the country?
 
I have full faith in the judiciary of the country. Doubts and aspersions against it are unfounded. It is alive and kicking.

 
 

    
   
