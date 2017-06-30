Remunerative pricing better than loan waiver: unruffled Shivraj

Unruffled by the recent farmers' stir in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has worked out his own formula — remunerative prices — as a permanent solution to overcome loan woes. In an interview with DNA, he said Mandsaur had its own reasons, political and otherwise, that his state will welcome simultaneous polls with Lok Sabha elections, and described Ram Nath Kovind as the perfect name for the NDA's presidential candidate.

Following are excerpts from the interview:

Mandsaur has been in the spotlight. Has it given Opposition an issue?

Madhya Pradesh has done excellent work in farm sector. We have retained 20 per cent growth. We have given several benefits to farmers... Because of this, there was bumper production, and prices fell. This yield is our achievement. But this had no deep relation with the agitation.... It did not call for such a protest. Other things were there as well. There are political reasons as well as other reasons. We are investigating. With cloth on their faces and stones in their hands those who lit the fire, I can say for sure, were not farmers.

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu said loan waiver has become a fashion. Do you agree?

He said it in a different context. In MP, we have been giving loans on zero and minus ten per cent interest for seeds and fertilizers. MP's 72 per cent farmers regularly pay back the loan and then again take loan. They find this easy. The big issue is how to get a remunerative price... There are some farmers who could not repay the loan. We are trying to bring them into the minus ten per cent net.

Do you see loan waiver as bad economics?

We have been taking decisions in favour of farmers, and we will continue to do that... I think if you want to help the farmer, this is a more effective and positive way. Through which benefit and and remunerative price can be ensured.

So you are saying remunerative pricing is more beneficial than loan waiver?

Definitely.

The PM is in favour of simultaneous elections. What if MP goes to polls with Lok Sabha elections?

I welcome this idea... The PM is very serious about it. It will be an effective move. I agree frequent elections create hurdles in progress of the nation. Every six months there is an election in five or six states which shifts focus from development to winning elections. It costs money as well. It's better if elections are held simultaneously. If such a proposal comes, Madhya Pradesh will be the first to support it.

You will be fighting for a fourth term. Do you see it as a disadvantage?

I went to Mandsaur and returned by road. On the way the love I got from people, especially farmers, was an encouraging signal.

You have a department of happiness. Has it been a success story which other states should adopt?

It's an unique initiative..... We decided to set up Anandam Kendra where those who have too much can leave some. Suppose, you have four coats, you leave one. The needy will take it... We are seeing it benefit people. Every state has potential for it. It's the joy of giving.

Do you feel caste politics has got into Presidential polls?

The BJP, the PM, party president decided on a name after consultation. This was not because of the candidate's caste identity, but because of his sincerity, capability, sobriety. He has been working for the downtrodden and marginalised people. He worked in several capacities. He is educated, understands the Constitution, has practiced law. So we can say it was a perfect name.

The Opposition has also put up a Dalit candidate...

The Opposition started talking about caste. We chose a casteless party worker, a good, deserving candidate. If he was born in such a family it is even better.