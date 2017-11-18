'Padmavati' is more than just a film, says Deepika Padukone

Although a part of the country is up in arms against her next film Padmavati, Deepika Padukone looks calm, composed and determined. Edited excerpts from an interview with DNA's Meena Iyer.

'Padmavati' marks your 10th year in Bollywood. Any specific thoughts that you would like to share with us at this milestone?

It is great. Without sounding immodest, I must say I have worked very hard to be here today. I have earned whatever it is that I have today. Padmavati also marks the evolution of the relationship between Sanjay Leela Bhansali and me as filmmaker and artiste. It takes a lot of trust and transparency, agreements and disagreements to reach a stage with your director where we can both look into each other's eyes and we know what the other person is thinking or feeling without having to say anything.

Ironically, your first film 'Om Shanti Om's release clashed with Bhansali's 'Saawariya' in 2007.

Well, I can say that I feel extremely emotional at this point. So much has happened in my own journey and in my journey with him.

To go back 10 years ago, our films Om Shanti Om and Saawariya released on the same day. At that point, I never believed that I could be his heroine. I didn't think I was his type; whatever that type is. These were all thoughts/assumptions in my own head.

Sanjay has never said anything of the sort to me. But I just had my own assumptions. Today we have completed three films — Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmavati (2017) together. I cannot tell you how grateful I am to Sanjay for giving me this film. To give me this film and to present me in the way that he has, 'grateful' is a very small word.

The last two posters of the film were dramatic. Can you tell us anything about some moments in the film?

The posters are extraordinary. 'Chilling' is what I think. It is my own special moment as an actor. I cannot say much about the moments in the film. But whatever little that we are seeing is for me some of the most memorable moments of my life on a film set.

In my opinion, Padmavati, especially in 3D will be an experience worth savouring. It is much more than just a film.

Between preparation and shooting, the film has taken nearly two years of your life, has it not?

When you work on a film like Padmavati, it deserves that kind of time. There are a lot of sacrifices there too. It is the sacrifice of giving up other films, it is the sacrifice of so many things. It is the sacrifice of giving up a social life; of family time. But when I see the result it is all worth it. I'm not excited about the number of films I might have in a particular year. Those films must be meaningful and they must impact.