Modi has said his coffers are always open for J&K: Dr Nirmal Singh

History was created when Dr Nirmal Singh became the first ever BJP leader to be appointed as deputy chief minister in Jammu and Kashmir. Holding Ph.D in History, Dr Singh was a professor of History in the University of Jammu. In a freewheeling interview with DNA on the occasion of third anniversary of Narendra Modi government, Dr Singh talked politics, development and future of Jammu and Kashmir. Excerpts:

How, according to you, has been the Modi government's three years' run?

Three years before there was corruption and non performing government. Internationally our reputation had taken a hit. After Modi ji took over, there has been turnaround in every field... be it governance, foreign policy or development. The government has a clean slate and no corruption case has come to fore.

How has J&K benefited?

We have got Rs 80,000 crore package. Lot of development is happening in every sphere. For instance, 8.5 lakh people in Kashmir and 5.36 lakh in Jammu benefitted from Jan Dhan Yojana. Around 2.76 lakh people got free LPG connections under Ujawala scheme. Six battalions were sanctioned for J&K police. Rs 2,000 crore package was granted for PoK refugees and its disbursement has started. Two AIIMS, one each for Jammu and Kashmir, circular roads for both Kashmir and Jammu divisions, Rs 619 crore under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana... And PM Modi has said his coffers are always open for J&K.

What has been the Modi government's achievement in the war against terror?

Three years before it was being perceived that India is a soft state. Undoubtedly, we do not believe in violence and war, but surgical strikes have sent a clear message. Troops' morale is up. Army has been given full freedom on borders to deal with the situation they deem fit. Terrorism will be dealt firmly.

But Modi went all the way to Lahore to meet PM Nawaz Sharif?

In fact Modi ji sent both messages. On his oath ceremony he invited SAARC leaders, particularly Pakistan premier Nawaz Sharif, and sent a positive message. Then he went to Lahore and again sent across a positive message. Like Atal ji used to say, we can change friends but not neighbours. Modi treaded on the same path. Then they (Pakistan) did Pathankot and all. After Uri attack, we gave response by surgical strikes. We gave them response in the language they understand.

Pakistan still did not stop its mechanisation and in fact they mutilated the bodies of our soldiers?

Pakistan is known for such dastardly and coward acts. It is the same Pakistan which did not accept the bodies of their own soldiers during Kargil war. India honourably buried them. They have no regard for Vienna convention and international laws. It is a rogue state and a terrorist state. We will have to deal with them diplomatically. If they do not understand that we will deal with them strictly.

Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire and people living near the borders are suffering in silence. Has government taken any step to stop Pakistan from shelling our areas?

We are giving strong response. In border firing, people on both sides suffer. If Pakistan understands this language so be it. We will respond strongly. We have given free hand to army and security forces to deal with the situation on the borders.

Stone pelting and militancy is posing a major challenge for the government. Are you ready to engage the separatists to restore peace in the valley?

Talks can't be held when guns are roaring and stones are raining. When all parties' delegation came here Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti invited them (separatists) for talks but they did not come. And then some members of delegation went to meet them but they did not talk.

Separatists argue that talks should be held outside the ambit of Constitution?

Whenever talks will be held it will be within the framework of Constitution. Plus talks cannot be held under the shadow of guns and terrorism. During Congress rule, Kashmir was the core issue. But in our time terrorism is the core issue. It is a major shift in our policy.

But stone pelting is continuing and unrest looms large?

Situation is becoming normal. And they (separatists) are the people behind this stone pelting. Recent expose proves that they are getting money for fomenting unrest.

Stone pelting is affecting the development process?

We lost four and half months last year. Tourists' season was wasted. It is now picking up. Traders and other people have suffered.

Opposition feels Governor's rule is the only way out?

Democratic government is in place and it is doing good work. Development is taking place. Farooq sahab (National Conference president) is desperate. He is saying stone pelting is part of movement. Which movement he is talking of? When in power, they say attack Pakistan and when in opposition they sing a different tune. This is unfortunate.

Do you see any chance of snap polls?

Government has been formed for six years. People have voted for six years.

Is there any chance for rotational Chief Minister between PDP and BJP?

When government was formed it was not discussed

What happened to BJP's core issues like abrogation of Article 370 and others?

We stand by our basic issues. But it is a coalition government and not BJP government . It is working on agenda of alliance. The agenda of alliance is governance alliance. It is neither political nor ideological alliance. Kashmir voted for PDP and Jammu voted for BJP.