Make way for King Tommy

There’s a story in canine circles about how we lost the chance to change our crude training methods. UK’s leading canine behaviourist and trainer, John Rogerson was approached to train canine officers in Mumbai. Rogerson was excited, but only if he could work with local breeds that were clever, easy to train and hardy. “Ah,” but an officer-in-charge told him, “Our cops are middle class men. They will not work with pariahs; they only want to handle labradors and German Shepherds.” Rogerson declined the offer. If only those officers could meet Tommy.

The eight-year-old Indian pariah dog has travelled with 50-year-old visual artist Monique Nerman from Goa. Tommy is a therapy dog, and the protagonist of a new book King Tommy, written by Nerman. In an email interview, Nerman tells us about their wonderful life:

How did you and Tommy end up together?

I was in Goa in October 2009, and Tommy was living outside my house. He was eight months old, and we became friends. When I came back the following season, he was ill, starving and occasionally chained. He wouldn’t make it another year, so I decided to take him with me.

How did you discover his aptitude?

In California, we were both beginners — he had never walked on a leash and I didn’t know how to keep a dog in the West. We enrolled in a Dog School, and Tommy was quick to learn. Then I thought Tommy will be great as a therapy dog, given his empathy. He could confidently approach patients in difficult situations and greet them with love.

We also trained in advanced agility, but he is too clever to just run fast for a treat. What Tommy really likes is being in a situation where he is the carer and “controller”.

How do people react to him?

Most people are fascinated by his unusual looks. They are impressed with how well-behaved he is.

Tell us some of his achievements...

In the Novelty shows in UK, Tommy won many ‘Best Rescue’ rosettes. During the Kerala stray cullings, to get more respect for pariah dogs, we entered beauty competitions. He became ‘Best In Show’ at the Cornwall UK novelty show in 2016, and won every class (Obedience in USA, Rally-O in Sweden, Best Rescued Dog 7 times in UK)! At the semi finals at Scruffts, London, he won Most Handsome Crossbreed dog of 2016.

What can we look forward to in the book?

I have tried to show how India has two sides when it comes to animals: a profound love and compassion; and a cruel side. It’s a novel based on a true story, so I created a few fictional characters. It’s also an adventure story that brings two souls who need to be together on a tour around the world.

Tommy the King is available on Amazon UK for Rs 695.