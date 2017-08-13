India should tackle Pak first: J&K BJP

Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Prof Virender Gupta spoke to DNA’s Manan Kumar about the ongoing controversy on Article 35(A) and 370. Excerpts of the interview:

Why do you want to remove Article 370?

It has been 70 years since Article 370 was imposed on J&K. We thought that Article 370 will fade away and J&K will be fully assimilated with the country, but the situation is just the opposite. It is very important to review it because the situation in Kashmir is constantly deteriorating, terrorism and infiltration have increased.

What about Article 35A?

Article 35(A) that gives special status to the state attacks the fundamental rights. Any Indian citizen can live anywhere in the country and have his business there, buy land and build home. But in J&K he is not allowed to do this.

Mainstream parties of J&K have come out unitedly against any such move.

They will because they have nurtured separatists for their political gains. They have made J&K a Muslim appeasement issue, and as their majority vote bank is in the valley they keep the people entangled in the issue.

What solutions are you seeking from the government?

As Pakistan is the source of all this, India should tackle Pakistan first and weaken it. It is the source of all ills. Terrorists should be neutralised and separatists should be dealt with a heavy hand.