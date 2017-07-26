India got to deal with China through dialogue and not through confrontation: Frank Wisner

Former US Ambassador to India Frank Wisner believes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent US visit will lead to further strengthening the strategic and bilateral relations between the two countries. In an interview with Sanjay Jog at the Asia Society India Cente here, Wisner touched upon key issues including stand off between India and China, possible curbs on H1B visa and the various risks involved to work together.

How do you view the ongoing stand off between India and China?

Current tensions is in the Chicken Neck area which is very sensitive geography between India, China and Bhutan on northern frontier. It won't be a major problem between the two countries. China is a question both America and India got to deal with a way that is political, economic and do it through dialogue and not through confrontation.

I hope India to come up with strategy to engage China. The Prime Minister, the National Security Advisor and the foreign secretary all have been dealing with China on issues involving border since 1960 but they remained unresolved. However, I strongly feel that they all can be managed.

It is in the India's interest that US does not seen involved itself in this dispute and difference with China. If the US expresses its views it is almost certain to favour India that can provoke the Chinese and send the signal that may aggravate the crisis.

How contentious is H1B Visa issue? How serious is Trump administration to implement new policy in this regard?

It was very hot topic throughout the US Presidential election but we don't yet know what is the legislation going to be in the Congress. There is a mood in the US that the present visa system will change.

However, i do not see it is the most contentious issue. It can and can't be resolved. It can be managed. Sending relatively low level workers is not a great policy for the future. Training Americans to take those lower level jobs is one smart way. Upgrading the skills so that they can contribute to technology development to managerial practices. Limiting the numbers but increasing the qualifications of those seeking the H1B visa will be one of the ways. I expect less H1B visas to be issued for ordinary jobs and more for managerial, technological, sophisticated jobs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit has left both governments upbeat about future prospects. What are challenges to further strengthen the strategic relations between the two?

The challenges before the US and India are challenges of success not challenges of difficulties. US and India have forged over these last decades a strategic relationship which means we can communicate with one another and set priorities and address those priorities whether they are in world, or foreign policy, economic issues or national defence, issues of intelligence exchanges all these are of strategic importance.

Of course there will be differences of opinion or approach or perception but I believe those differences are contained with the core understanding that you have a strong interest in relationship with US and we believe a strong India is good for us.

With Modi's visit, defence and economic growth will see strong attention. Good days lie ahead as we aspire for trade between the two countries at $500 billion. So I will say there is a good solid start. There is a recognition that strong India will benefit Us and opposition is also true for India.Both have agreed to maintain bilateral relationship and also collaborate on global issues including fight against terrorism, security and technology. I look ahead our two countries to work together, secure India's prosperity our own prosperity, strong economy for India and the US.

What according to you are risks both the countries have to tackle while working closely?

Protection of Intellectual Property Right apart from issues involving tax structure, infrastructure bottlenecks are some of the risks. However, they can be tackled through dialogue, two governments meeting, clarifying them and addressing them. There are questions in many cases that the Indian companies face just as much as the American companies face. I believe at the official level it can be managed by talking to one another without biases and filters. Some time you can find solutions, ways to keep temperature down.