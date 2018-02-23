Imran has alienated all three vote-banks: Reham Khan

Your ex-husband has shared his wedding pictures with the world. You called them "political suicide" and "cringe-worthy." Why?

The message that our political leaders give out is very important in this day and age. I didn't make the statement as an ex-wife. That is not what I want to be known as. It is the image that we are giving of Pakistan and Pakistani political leaders that concerns me. It is cringe-worthy because that is not how we want the world to see Pakistan, and I think that many in Pakistan feel that the images shown (of the wedding) were not best placed to showcase the country in a positive light in 2018. We need to be especially conscious of this because people in India and the West think that all Pakistanis are like this and I can tell you — living in Pakistan — that this is not the case. We should ask 'Do we want this kind of role model in Pakistan?'

Imran has called his wife his 'spiritual advisor', he said that these images reflect her purity. Do you think that voters will buy this?

In politics, you must never forget that everything is analysed. Those who are looking to seek power must make wise judgements. In Pakistan, there are three kinds of vote-banks — the right wing vote-bank hasn't liked it; liberals don't like it. And obviously, if you call liberals 'the scum of the country', they will not like it. Moderates, they see this as a non-serious approach and they are very nervous of a man who takes his guidance based on the advice of a soothsayer.So he (Imran), has alienated three vote-banks with this political misadventure.

You have been quoted as saying that 'she' decides everything, that she even set the date for intra-party elections recently. On what basis do you say that? You were married to him for almost a year. Did you have a say in political affairs in his party?

I was heavily criticised. I was not part of any political decision, but fabricated rumours were spread that I had undue influence in the party. There is no truth to that. Also, that statement that she decides everything, this is not me saying it; this is the PTI officially saying it. They said that she had set the date for intra party elections. This was said by Imran and Fawad Chaudhry, official spokesperson for the PTI. There are several videos of them saying it.

Do you feel your criticism will be perceived as that of a bitter ex-wife?

I understand that some people will think that. However, the only thing that I am guilty of is that people ask me questions and I answer these questions frankly. I also don't think that I can be quiet because I have a political voice. I have the voice of a social activist and I have the voice of the Pakistanis as well. So I can't be bothered about what people think. I am planning to write an auto-biography where I will talk more about the third marriage. It will be out soon.

Do you think that you are facing this because you are a woman? Were you told to be silent?

In Pakistan, we get such brotherly and fatherly advice. But I am too old now to heed such advice. So yes, I have received advice that it is not dignified for a lady to be at the centre of controversy and it is better for me settle somewhere quietly. I am also reminded that I have two daughters of marriageable age and that my image will be destroyed if I continue the way I am doing. I want to tell these people, I want to tell the women in Pakistan and India, to listen to their inner voice. If you think you are doing the right thing, if you think you are on the right path, never be bullied. I've been bullied and I can tell you that I am one woman facing this system, patriarchy. My daughters and I are strong enough to deal with this, so such people advising me can save their breath.