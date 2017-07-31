Forces unable to digest change of regime, raising fabricated issues

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says there is no atmosphere of fear or insecurity among minorities and the government is committed to aggressively pursue inclusive growth. He reiterates that the BJP wants the construction of the Ram temple to be done within the framework of the Constitution. In an exclusive interview with Sanjay Jog, Naqvi speaks on a host of issues that are now raging in the country

Differences between the Bharatiya Janata Party and People's Democratic Party are out in the open as Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said no one is Kashmir will hoist the tricolour if Article 370 is tampered with. What is your take?

There are no differences. The BJP and the PDP have a common minimum programme and both the parties are running the government for the progress of J&K and its people. The objective and the agenda lies on speeding up the progress.

Congress has charged BJP for stealing its legislators in Gujarat. What is the reality?

The issue has been discussed at length last week in the Rajya Sabha. Why is the Congress complaining and blaming the BJP when it is not able to maintain order in its House in Gujarat?

Do you subscribe to BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav's statement that the party will form the government in all the states in the country?

The BJP is the largest party not only in India but globally, with 11 crore members. The BJP-led NDA governments are ruling more than 75 per cent states across the country. The party will further consolidate its position and increase its presence ahead of the 2019 elections. The BJP-led government under Modi's leadership will rule the country for another 20 years.

Despite PM Narendra Modi abhorring mob lynching and vigilantism, such incidents are rampant. Minorities have expressed fear. What would you have to say on this?

The NDA government's agenda is development and inclusive growth. However, some forces, who are still not ready to digest Modi's leadership and the change of the regime, are trying to raise fabricated and negative issues. They want to, some how, dominate the development agenda. But the government is committed to taking the country on the path of inclusive growth. Let me make it further clear that such incidents of lynching cannot be justified and appropriate steps will be taken against the perpetrators.

Also, there is no atmosphere of fear or insecurity among minorities. The government is completely committed to the security, safety, and prosperity of the minorities. We will take all possible steps to make their lives more secure and prosperous.

Subramanian Swamy says Ram Temple at Ayodhya will be constructed by 2018, while the VHP announced that the construction will begin by September. How do you see these developments?

Our priority is Rashtra Mandir. As far as the BJP is concerned, the party wants the construction of the Ram Temple to be done within the framework of the Constitution.

What is the status of the Panama Paper case, now that Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif had to step down after being convicted in the case?

Investigation is underway and action will be taken against those involved. We are keeping a close watch on the developments in Pakistan following the resignation of Sharif.