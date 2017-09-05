Exclusive: Rohingya issue needs to be resolved by Myanmar only, says Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Vikram Misri

Speaking to WION's Kartikeya Sharma, Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Vikram Misri said that on the Rohingya issue, outside parties can only advice if asked. He also said that India and Myanmar need to rebuild their relationship.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first bilateral visit to Myanmar. What’s on the agenda?

It is his first bilateral visit which comes at a time when Myanmar is in transition. Myanmar is an important and large neighbour. It is a country where we have ancient linkages. Myanmar figures prominently in our foreign policy issues which include Act East and Neighbourhood First. There are many development projects which we are doing in Myanmar. During the visit, we will review these projects. We will ask them of their priority. There will be discussions on regional issues and common security.

There has been a delay in the Kaladan project? Why?

Kaladan is a large and complex project and situated in a part of the country where implementation has been difficult. It is a 770 million dollar project. Because of many moving parts there has been a delay in the project. The Sittwe port has been built. Six barges have also been handed over to the government. We have also awarded the contract for the final section of the project which is the road.

How does India see the issue of China forcing Myanmar to buy majority shares in the deep water port projects in Bay of Bengal?

This is between Myanmar and China. We in India deliver infrastructure projects differently. We believe in good governance practices and transfer of technology to local people. We also believe in being environmentally responsible and always align with national policy and don’t create debt for the host nation. In this context, I would again say that Myanmar needs to decide its course of action.

What is India’s position on the Rohingyas​?

There has been an upsurge of violence recently and it is indeed a complicated issue. But this has to be resolved by Myanmar only. Outside parties can only advice if asked. Whenever there has been opportunity, it was done. So, it has to be resolved only by Myanmar.

But we condemn any violence as it doesn’t solve anything. We are hopeful that all stakeholders can come together. I should make mention of the fact that we had a very good report delivered by the Kofi Annan Commission. It was set up by the Myanmar government and they have issued a constructive support to the report. The implementation of the submissions made by the commission can resolve the situation. But this cannot be done in the atmosphere characterised by violence. Hope parties eschew violence.

In context of the Rohingyas​, there exists the problem of illegal migration and secondly the regime doesn’t even acknowledge them and also calls them Bengali Muslims?

What different people call them, I’m not aware of. Even terminology is contentious and the sensitivity attached to it should be respected. Their treatment has to be in accordance to the law even in India. People need to approach this issue with care.

There are 2 million expat Indians who feel the process of OCI card should be speeded up. Many also get denied benefits in absence of proper papers in Myanmar?

The issue is valid that there are problems with documentation. The Indian origin community has a rich and proud history. They have been loyal citizens of Myanmar. In so far as the issue of documentation is concerned, we are engaged with the elders of the community. We are also engaged with the local government on this issue. On the issue of OCI cards, as you understand there are certain parameters which need to be met. The current guidelines are different and we are trying to address the demands of the community.

Myanmar is a country where Bal Gangadhar Tilak spent six years in isolation, Indians were also part of the colonial administration and there existed a people to people connect. But now we have terrible connectivity with a close neighbour. Indians need to go to Bangkok and Malaysia to come to Yangon?

You have put your figure on an important issue and I agree that there is a deficit when it comes to aerial connectivity. We also have a lot of deficit to make up without which we will not be able to achieve our objective which is close political and economic relations.

In 1949, the film Patanga was released and the song mere 'Piya Gaye Rangoon' still lingers, but do you feel that the relationship between India and Myanmar has not moved?

It is a fair point. All the linkages have been there. Once we were very close to Myanmar but a decade after independence, our paths diverged and break happened on which we have to work. We need to rebuild the relationship. We are in a new phase and it is time to bring out our best efforts. People of India and Myanmar need to rediscover each other and our common heritage. But it will take time. Certain institutional mechanisms need to be put into place. More important is that we put soft infrastructure in place like a motor vehicle agreement.