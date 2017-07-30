Bihar CM has lost credibilit: Shakeel Ahmed

Senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed was instrumental in convincing JD-U to form a Grand Alliance and halt BJP's march. He talks to Iftikhar Gilani on why the coalition fell apart and why Congress couldn't do anything about it.

Congress was seen as a bridge between two main alliance partners, JD-U and RJD. Why didn't it act in time to save the alliance?

There was nothing much in Congress' hand. Rahul Gandhi tried his best. He told Nitish that we need to respect people's mandate in Bihar. And nothing should be done to favour communal forces. But he had already made up his mind. He didn't act in a jiffy. His exit was scripted months ago. The issue of corruption against Lalu Yadav's family was just a ruse.

Why do you say it was well planned?

Just see the sequence. Just two minutes after Nitish's resignation, PM tweets and greets him. After 15 minutes, BJP constitutes a committee. In 20th minute, it is announced that BJP will support Nitish. Thirty minutes later, BJP says it will participate in the government. And there was dinner cooked and ready at the CM residence for BJP and JD-U MLAs. The exit had been directed and guided by BJP stalwarts.

Rahul Gandhi said he had information about Nitish's move. Why didn't he act?

On May 27, Nitish skipped Congress President Sonia Gandhi's lunch, but met PM Modi in Delhi. He was then informed about NDA's Presidential choice. A plan was made to raid Lalu Yadav and create a situation for the alliance's break-up. CBI raided Lalu ji's residence thrice. What are they looking for? It appears the motive was just to harass and precipitate a situation. Had Nitish quit on the issue of corruption, I could have still held him in high esteem. But the hurry to go with BJP exposed his plan and script.

How do you view the Governor's role?

There are allegations that he got himself hospitalised, under instructions from those who wrote the script, to disallow RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to stake claim for government formation. As per the rule book, he had to invite RJD, the single-largest party in the Assembly, at least to begin talks on government formation. When letters of support from BJP and JD-U MLAs were arranged, the Governor was discharged from hospital. In the morning, he administered oath of office to Nitish. The script got completed.

What does the development mean to Bihar and national politics?

Nitish Kumar's image has taken a hit. Many in the Opposition were projecting him as a force against Modi. But he has reduced himself from a leader to part of a coterie.